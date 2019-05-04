Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 4, 2019

May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Terry Rozier (12) during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Boston)

32 points, 8-13 FG, 16-22 FT, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

The Freak is rolling now.

 

