Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and who was initially believed to be his heir apparent hung out at the Kentucky Derby On Saturday, and it was quite the sight.

Brady got a number of his ex-teammates together, including Kliff Kingsbury, and former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Check out this epic photo, and all the bros featured in it.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

That’s an All-Star squad right there.