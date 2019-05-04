UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Cowboy isn’t ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Donald Cerrone was the big winner last night at UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cerrone.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,960

Gate: $1,085,278.40 (Can) ($807,000 (US))

Donald Cerrone: $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Walt Harris: $136,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Al Iaquinta: $131,000 ($71,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: $114,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $110,000 ($90,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson: $93,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb: $52,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elias Theodorou: $50,000 ($40,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arjan Bhullar: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Katona: $30,500 ($27,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Merab Dvalishvili: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Sayles: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cole Smith: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mitch Gagnon: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aiemann Zahabi: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Adams: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Prepolec: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Nelson: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

