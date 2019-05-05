5 NHL Legends and What Makes Them Icons

While the NHL is becoming one of the most watched sports in the world, it is good to know that this sport has come a long way. From the time this game was invented until now, some individuals made history and are forever honored. That is because they became an inspiration to many people who were interested in playing in the NHL as a career. They also opened up other avenues for players by becoming brand ambassadors for things like hockey skates companies. The 5 greatest NHL players include;

Wayne Gretzky

After making his six professional points in an Indianapolis sweater, Wayne Gretzky became a center to reckon with. After nine seasons in the NHL with the Oilers, he was traded to Los Angeles Kings during the offseason in 1988 where he spent the next eight years. Wearing Jersey number 99, Wayne Gretzky played 1,487 games in his 21 years in the NHL. He also has a total of 894 goals and 1,963 assists. In the

Bobby Orr

Also known as the fastest skater on the ice, Bobby Orr is luckily not in the list of the most hated NHL players. Bobby only played for 12 seasons after getting knee injuries. During his short career he played a total of 657 games where he had 270 goals and 645 assists. This is quite a remarkable performance for a defender in the NHL He also won two cups and was also crowned the Calder winner during 1966-67.

Mario Lemieux

Having played over 915 games in the NHL, Lemieux is one of the legends with the least games played due to injuries. With two Stanley Cups under his belt, Mario Lemieux was one of the center players who had a unique way of controlling the game. He had a total of 690 goals and 1,033 assists in making him a legend. During the 1988-89 seasons, Mario recorded 199 points and 85 goals which pushed his career and name to the hall of fame.

Gordie Howe

Fondly known as Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe is another legend in the NHL. Having played 1, 747 games, this master right-winger make it to the hall of fame as one of the most exemplary NHL players in history. He had 786 goals and 1,032 assists. If you do proper research, you will discover that this is one of the NHL players who has enjoyed an extended and successful career having played his last game at the age of 51.

Martin Brodeur

In his 21 years as the goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, he appeared in 1,259 games. His average goals against was a brilliant 2.24, and this paved the way for him to clinch the title for the best goaltender four times. Brodeur was also part of the all-star teams seven times.

Conclusion

When it comes to NHL legends, remarkable performance is the main factor to be considered. If you have been keen, the named NHL legends are regarded as icons to NHL enthusiasts. You should also know that apart from the legends, some players are the most hated NHL players.