How to watch SailGP 2019 live stream online

For the people who are not able to attend the tournament that is going to happen in Sydney no need to worry, you can still watch it sitting at your home on your TV screen or on your smartphones. There are many different channels which could help you watch the show from different locations in the world.

SailGP Live Stream 2019 Official Channels in different Countries

Every States are being divided with different time and they do have different channels. Mentioned below are some of the countries with their official online channels.

United States

In the United States, you can watch Sail GP live stream online on CBSSN channel. In the U.S the tournament started on May 4, Saturday which was fixed at 7.30 pm to 9:00 pm and on May 5, Sunday the match held at the same time between 7:30 pm to 9:00 Pm. live updates are also available on SailGP App that gives live multi-view video and data.

K and Ireland

In the UK live host Broadcast is available that is BT Sport that gives you the entire race replay and highlights. The tournament starts on Saturday at 20:30 pm to 22:00 pm on May 4th. And on Sunday at the same time. Applications like SailGp App and Facebook @SailGp, all the highlights related to the race would also be seen on the channel.

Australia

In Australia, there are different live stream channels that are available for the SailGp live stream, but the most popular one is the Fox Sports Channel. It will start on Sunday at 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. and on Monday at the same time. There is one more channel Kayo which is available for the live stream and also has its official website http://www.kayosports.com.au that keeps you update with every activity of the tournament.

China

In China, there are different channels that provide you with a live stream. Mentioned below are some of the popular live streams, they are Tencent sports, Tencent videos, Tencent News, Tiantian Kuaibao and Penguine live etc. they are the live host broadcast providing the full race replay and highlights of the tournament.

France, Monaco, Andorra

On Saturday, May 4th it will be live on Dailymotion at 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm. on Sunday, May 5th on Delayed on Canal with Sport, 12:05 am and on Sunday, May 5th on live on Canal at 9:30 to 11:00 pm. It is also available on SailGp app where you can see supplementary videos and all the related data would be available with full race replay.

Fubu tv

In many countries like Canada or the United states, you would get to see Fubo tv which has live stream available for the SailGp 2019. It provides you with the free subscription and every detail about the tournament.

These are the channels which would be available for SailGP 2019 live stream, there are some other channels are also available which could give you better resolution about the tournament.