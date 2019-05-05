Let The Kids Play: Baby Bombers edition

Since the injuries to Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Troy Tulowitzki, Miguel Andujar and Giancarlo Stanton there have been several call-ups that have stepped up offensively for the Yankees. Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin despite being brought over from the Indians have done a tremendous job for the team, being able to score runs on a consistent basis. Rookie Mike Tauchman had a hot start with the club but since cooled down drastically even with a three run homer in today’s 4-1 victory over the Twins.

Miguel Andujar has returned from his injury yesterday and committed two errors in his first game since the end of March, so it will likely take a few games to get his groove back. The biggest story of this Baby Bomber narrative actually takes us to the defensive side of baseball. Since Luis Severino is out until after the All-Star break, Domingo German has been the ace of the staff tossing 6.2 innings with three walks and seven strikeouts in today’s likely rain shortened contest. He’s got a 2.35 ERA and if the game is official will earn his sixth win of the season.

Overall, it has been exciting to watch all these young guys contribute to the team’s success this early in the season despite how injury ridden the veterans are right now. Most of them are due back in the lineup other than Andujar as he came off the injured list yesterday afternoon. They will need them to be as healthy as possible in order to compete with the other hot teams in the American League like the Rays, Astros, and the Red Sox who look to be back where they left off in last year’s magical season.