Congratulations to Glen Purvis for winning our UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 237 on May 11th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Donald Cerrone – 60%

Derek Brunson – 52%

Cub Swanson – 52%

Brad Katona – 56%

Walt Harris – 84%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 39-22 (64%)



UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick ‘Em Results

1 Glen Purvis 11 2 Dave K. 11 2 Michael J. 11 2 Robert Oakes 11 5 Nathan H. 10 6 Herman Martinez 9 6 Neil H. 9 6 Nick Davidson 9 6 Rodney 9 6 theJawas 9 11 Emma Vreeland 8 11 Isaac 8 11 ryanC 8 14 Elliot Benson 7 14 MMAinVA 7 16 Cameron Walsh 6 17 Caleb Matthews 5 17 Derek Imm 5 17 SternFan74 5 20 CDN420 4 20 Steve Risk 4 22 Brandon Kaplan 3 22 James Weise 3 22 larry chaput 3 22 Mark Tobias 3 26 The MMA Manifesto 2

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 83 1 MMAinVA 83 3 Nathan H. 79 4 Herman Martinez 78 4 Neil H. 78 6 Glen Purvis 77 7 Brandon Kaplan 75 7 Cameron Walsh 75 7 Emma Vreeland 75 10 CDN420 74

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)