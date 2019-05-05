Congratulations to Glen Purvis for winning our UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 237 on May 11th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Donald Cerrone – 60%
Derek Brunson – 52%
Cub Swanson – 52%
Brad Katona – 56%
Walt Harris – 84%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 39-22 (64%)
UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Glen Purvis
|11
|2
|Dave K.
|11
|2
|Michael J.
|11
|2
|Robert Oakes
|11
|5
|Nathan H.
|10
|6
|Herman Martinez
|9
|6
|Neil H.
|9
|6
|Nick Davidson
|9
|6
|Rodney
|9
|6
|theJawas
|9
|11
|Emma Vreeland
|8
|11
|Isaac
|8
|11
|ryanC
|8
|14
|Elliot Benson
|7
|14
|MMAinVA
|7
|16
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|17
|Caleb Matthews
|5
|17
|Derek Imm
|5
|17
|SternFan74
|5
|20
|CDN420
|4
|20
|Steve Risk
|4
|22
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|22
|James Weise
|3
|22
|larry chaput
|3
|22
|Mark Tobias
|3
|26
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|83
|1
|MMAinVA
|83
|3
|Nathan H.
|79
|4
|Herman Martinez
|78
|4
|Neil H.
|78
|6
|Glen Purvis
|77
|7
|Brandon Kaplan
|75
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|75
|7
|Emma Vreeland
|75
|10
|CDN420
|74
