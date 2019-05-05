Zion Williamson Player Profile

A generational talent.

Zion is as good as it gets in this draft, and maybe the best since 2003. You may have heard of him, LeBron James?

An athletic, overpowering fullback with the footwork of a ballerina. That’s about the best way I can describe him, and honestly, it still probably doesn’t do him justice. He is a freak that took the NCAA by storm and is about to do the same in the NBA.

He is a must watch in any game, and will fill the seats in every NBA arena, at just 19 years old.

Strengths

Body, frame

Driving and slashing ability

Footwork

ATHLETICISM

Vertical jump, second jump

Post up game

Ability to lead the break in transition

Versatility

“Positionless” (pro and con)

Concerns

Develop more of a consistent three-point shot

Team defense, relies on athleticism instead of fundamentals

“Positionless”

Pro Comparisons

Larry Johnson

More Athletic Charles Barkley

Bigger Shawn Kemp (roughly 30 pounds heavier)

Tier and Picks

Tier 1

Pick 1

Physical

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 285

Wingspan: 6’10.5”

Standing reach: 8’7”

Videos You must see

1. Insane jumping/Blocking ability

2. The explosive dunking ability speaks for itself

3. Shifty in the paint