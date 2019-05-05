Zion Williamson Player Profile

A generational talent.
Zion is as good as it gets in this draft, and maybe the best since 2003. You may have heard of him, LeBron James?
An athletic, overpowering fullback with the footwork of a ballerina. That’s about the best way I can describe him, and honestly, it still probably doesn’t do him justice. He is a freak that took the NCAA by storm and is about to do the same in the NBA.
He is a must watch in any game, and will fill the seats in every NBA arena, at just 19 years old.
Strengths
- Body, frame
- Driving and slashing ability
- Footwork
- ATHLETICISM
- Vertical jump, second jump
- Post up game
- Ability to lead the break in transition
- Versatility
- “Positionless” (pro and con)
Concerns
- Develop more of a consistent three-point shot
- Team defense, relies on athleticism instead of fundamentals
- “Positionless”
Pro Comparisons
- Larry Johnson
- More Athletic Charles Barkley
- Bigger Shawn Kemp (roughly 30 pounds heavier)
Tier and Picks
- Tier 1
- Pick 1
Physical
- Height: 6’7”
- Weight: 285
- Wingspan: 6’10.5”
- Standing reach: 8’7”
Videos You must see
1. Insane jumping/Blocking ability
2. The explosive dunking ability speaks for itself
Comments