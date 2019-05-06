How to Prevent Injuries in MMA

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is one of the most challenging and attractive sports in the world. However, it also brings many dangers to fighters that cause them damage or even stop their career. MMA is very flexible, players can train a variety of techniques coming from different types of martial arts all over the world.

Some people master Karate, Brazilian, and Taekwondo, some practice a prominent sport as Wing Chun. With the diversification of skills, MMA combination seems to be dynamic and audiences never get boring of the match. The battle is becoming unpredictable and accordingly, unexpected injuries will come up that makes the doctors find it hard to manage a broken body.

Of course, professional fighters know how to handle the risk of getting hurt, but they are so engaging to the game that sometimes makes these warriors forget to protect themselves. Therefore, it is extremely important to talk about injury prevention before we actually get into training, especially for beginners.

Fractures

MMA fighters face fracture problem frequently. The combat allows the fighter to use many body’s weapons that cause unexpected damage to the opponent such as broken leg, arm or side. Even, some players lose their mind because they are so aggressive that they can stop beating the other.

In addition, MMA techniques sometimes seem to be very deadly. These techniques focus on the joint of bones that make the opponent’s body easily breakable.

Other case is that several trainers aren’t really skilful. They cannot handle many situations leading to a severe problem. For example, a fighter’s shank is no fully trained but he still performs a powerful kick to the opponent’s shank, and now you know the result.

Knee, Shoulder, and Elbow

The fracture is quite popular in this sport, but we should look at it in detail. Knee, elbow, and shoulder are the weapons being used a lot in a match. Therefore, they are easy to be broken if we don’t know how to use appropriately.

Or sometimes, as I mentioned above, your opponent is harder than you think, and your weapon causes nothing to him if you keep trying the same strategy.

If you apply two or three times of elbow striking and you feel that it does not work, then change the plan. Finally, you always should wear appropriate stuffs to workout.

Feet

You will have this damage when you practice the wrong stance, kick, and footwork. The stance is an optimized posture that supports you to be ready for the defence, attack or counter attack.

Your footwork contributing to movement is so important in both defence and attack, which help you to avoid a quick punch or kick from others. Sometimes, with just good footwork, you can manipulate the opponent, get him tired then finish up with a simple strike.

In contrast, a mistake from footwork may result in disastrous. For example, we step into the opponent’s comfort zone, a rocket punch will deliver to our chin or side straight away within a second.

If we don’t workout fluently with our feet, that would be a big problem. This will cause too many disadvantages mentioned above, and plus injuries will come up when we do a wrong posture.

So how to prevent them. We should focus on these things on the first day of training.

Improve Your Condition

Condition is an important component of preventing injuries. When you consider how many times we have to contact our body to opponents, we have to train our body hard enough to against such tough bones from other guys. It’s pretty obvious that becoming solid matters.

Being a good shape not only allows you to fight better but also contributes to the speed of the recovery. The more your body gets better shape, the quicker it is recovered. In addition, your endurance and stability will improve that you can fight for a long hour without getting fatigued.

Monitor Your Training

You should monitor your daily training, tracking how many push up, pull up, etc.. that you made for example and then you will push yourself a limit for the next week.

Observing what is going on with your body allows you to plan the schedule in the future. For instance, your weight is kind of increasing and you cannot lift a specific level of the dumbbell as before, so now you should adjust the component and proportion of the meal.

Conclusion

Being fully aware during the long hour of fighting is not just a cup of coffee for everyone. You should place yourself in good train and full preparation.

Remember to train your condition and skills properly to make sure that you can avoid almost injuries. This will lower many risks and create more time for you to progress your career.