Look: Odell Beckham spotted rocking sleeveless suit at Met Gala

Browns new receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted in New York for the first time since he was traded away from the Giants.

And while OBJ may no longer play for the G-Men, there are still plenty of hot events that could possibly bring him back to the city, especially during the offseason. The Met Gala, apparently, was one of them, as Beckham is known for his fashion sense, as well as his propensity to be in the spotlight.

OBJ was seen at the Met Gala on Monday night, wearing an intricate suit with the sleeves cut off.

A kilt was Odell Beckham Jr.’s idea of “camp” at this year’s Met Gala:https://t.co/C1NOBU1eYV — FanSided (@FanSided) May 7, 2019

Cut-off suits are all the rage these days, apparently.