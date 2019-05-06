Look: Tom Brady, beautiful wife Gisele Bundchen shine at Met Gala

All the stars were out in New York City for the Met Gala on Monday night.

It’s an event where the one-percenters can publicly display how rich they are, but also show off their fashion sense. Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be out of New York, but that didn’t stop him from showing up at the Met Gala in a sleeveless suit (as you can see here).

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was there as well, along with his beautiful model wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s been quite the past few days for Brady, who was at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, along with Julian Edelman, and former teammates Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Still, TB12 and his wife made sure to hit up the Met Gala, and they were dressed to impress, as you can see below.

