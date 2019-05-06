New York Mets trade for Wilmer Font with Matz, Vargas likely headed to injured list

The New York Mets are in the midst of a crisis, and they need arms in the worst way. Jason Vargas and Steven Matz both appear likely to land on the injured list, which is not good for a team that was very thin on rotation depth to begin with.
The Mets believe that both starters will be out for a short time, according to Martino, but either way they will need more arms.
The Mets have a pair of off days coming up, so they will not need a fifth starter until May 18th. Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are set to start the first two games of their series with San Diego, but Matz was in line for Wednesday, so the Mets will need to fill in for him. With two starters going down, the Mets need more pitchers, so it’s no surprise they made a trade.
Font was out of minor league options for the Rays, but Joe DeMayo notes that this could be a very shrewd pickup for the Mets.
The Mets will likely place Matz and Vargas on the injured list tonight, enabling them to add two more arms to the bullpen. Font should be one of them, and the other could be a guy like Ryan O’Rourke, who was just sent down to Syracuse yesterday to make room for Tyler Bashlor. Adding an arm with that kind of stuff isn’t a bad option for the Mets, who need more guys capable of getting outs in their bullpen with Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, and Luis Avilan all on the shelf.
The most likely scenario for Wednesday’s starter could be Drew Gagnon, who pitched in one third of an inning on both Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee. The Mets avoided Gagnon yesterday after Vargas got hurt, and he could be getting ready for Wednesday’s start with two fresh arms to give the Mets bullpen depth.
Here’s a look at how the Mets could set their rotation up for the next week or so:
Monday, 5/6: deGrom
Tuesday, 5/7: Syndergaard
Wednesday, 5/8: Gagnon
Thursday, 5/9: Off
Friday, 5/10: Wheeler
Saturday, 5/11: deGrom
Sunday, 5/12: Syndergaard
Monday, 5/13: Off
Tuesday, 5/14: Gagnon
Wednesday, 5/15: Wheeler
Thursday, 5/16: deGrom
Friday, 5/17: Syndergaard
The Mets won’t need a fifth starter again until the 18th, and they are hopeful at that point that either Vargas or Matz will be ready to go. This could all have been avoided if the Mets had simply signed Dallas Keuchel or Gio Gonzalez, but the Mets could pay the price for it now.
