Rob Gronkowski goes nuts partying in Las Vegas at retirement celebration (Video)

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sure seems to be enjoying retirement, and it doesn’t appear as if he’ll be returning to the gridiron anytime soon — if ever.

Gronk and his buddies hit up Vegas to officially celebrate his retirement with an epic weekend of partying, and it was as lit as you’d imagine it’d be. The Gronkowski bros and friends were seen dancing in the DJ booth, drinking and just having a blast.

Check out some of the best moments below.

Gronk seems to be enjoying retirement 😂 (via Instagram/t_rocafella) pic.twitter.com/F14TwZrNfE — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 6, 2019

The Summer of Gronk is upon us. It’s about to get wild.