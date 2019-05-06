The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Anthony Young +700 over Sadam Ali
Notable New Champions:
- OneFC Muay Thai Flyweight Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
- Invicta Strawweight Champion: Brianna Van Buren
- IBF World Middleweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
- Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Champion: John Ryder
- Fight To Win Black Belt Heavyweight Champion: Erberth Santos
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Bantamweight Champion: Catherine Fuhro Perret
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- DAZzzzzzn….: Here’s the thing. Boxing in 2019 has been disappointing. Not business-wise, mind you, you can find boxing on an assload of channels and a shitload of streaming services (sorry for being so scientific with the numbers), but goddamn, where are the big fights that have delivered in 2019?? Michael Woods has a much broader breakdown and sizes up some of the reasons. At the end of the day, business or not, this is still boxing, and there has to be a drive somewhere, somehow, to want to leave it all out in the ring and make yourself a legend.
- The Last
Infinity StoneMiddleweight Title: While the marquee bouts in 2019 haven’t delivered between the ropes, outside of the ring, a fun development has been happening: Unification Fever! That’s right, every world champ seemingly wants to be an undisputed champion and reign over his or her division singlehandedly. That’s a good thing! Canelo wants that, too, and Demetrius Andrade, who holds the last middleweight title after Daniel Jacobs lost his, seems up to the task.
- Dadold Cerrone: On the flip-side of Rory MacDonald having a family and a tightened faith and not really having the same motor for the fight game as he once did, here comes Donald Cerrone, proud new papa to Danger, that’s turned his newfound fatherdom into seeminly hyper-focus and mastery of the fight game. He’s fighting smarter, more tactical, more relaxed, and absolutely road-grading the best fighters in the world since becoming a father. Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta have become victims of Fight Dad and Cerrone looks as good as ever in the Octagon.
