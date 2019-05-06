Top 3 Sleepers for the 2020 Super Bowl

As the 2018-2019 NFL season transitions into the 2019-2020 offseason, the struggle for power heats up as teams make moves to improve their squads. WIth the 2019 NFL Draft behind us, squads have began to get into team workouts, allowing coaches and players to get a better idea of what things will look like next season.

It’s never too earlier to take a look at some of the up-and-coming teams in the league. With that being said, we take a look at the three top sleeper teams who have a shot at winning the Super Bowl next season. These teams have quietly built a solid foundation, and all have the tools to make a surprise run at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Indianapolis Colts +1600 – Odds to win Super Bowl LIV

Our number three sleeper pick is the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts ended the 2018-19 season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning nine of their last 10 regular season games. Frank Reich has gotten a year of head coaching under his belt, making for high expectations in the coming season. The Colts will be led by veteran quarterback Andrew Luck next season. Luck is coming off of his second consecutive healthy season in a row, a good sign for the Colts. Luck has put up huge numbers in every season he stays healthy, and last season was no different. Luck threw for 4,593 yards and and 39 touchdowns, ranking fifth in yardage and second in touchdowns. His monster season was accompanied by a breakout season from young running back Marlon Mack. In his second season in the league, Mack more than doubled his rookie output, rushing for 908 yards and nine touchdowns.

This combination of offense makes the Colts one of the most dynamic teams in the league. Luck and Mack are expected to be one of the NFL’s most effective one-two combo’s in the NFL next season. As for the defensive side of the ball, the Indianapolis Colts used the draft to strengthen. The Colts picked up three defensive players within the first three rounds of the draft, showing a clear intend to boost defensive forces. When looking for sleeper teams that have the best chance at winning the 2020 Super Bowl, these Colts are a clear shoe-in.

Chicago Bears +1250 – Odds to win Super Bowl LIV

The Chicago Bears come in at number two of our sleeper list. The Bears had arguably the NFL’s best defensive last season, and most of that group returns for the 2019-20 campaign. Players like Khalil Mack, Prince Amukamara, and Kyle Fuller will all be back for Chicago, making up one of the most reliable defenses in the league. Mack is coming off of an MVP-level season, as he collected 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last year. In addition to this talent, the Bears added experience to the defensive side of the ball in the offseason by signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Clinton-Dix is set to bring additional run support for the 3-4 defense in Chicago.

They say that defense wins championships, and if that’s the case, then this Bears team has a chance at Super Bowl LIV. Chicago has built a championship caliber defense, and has started to piece together young talent on offense. Third year quarterback Mitch Trubisky took big strides last season as a leader. Trubisky threw for 24 touchdowns and 3,223 yards, and was able to improve on his game management skills. With this Chicago defense, the Bears are set to go as far as Trubisky can take them in 2019-20, with a Super Bowl title not out of the question for this exciting Bears squad.

Cleveland Browns – Odds to win Super Bowl LIV : +1200

The number one overall sleeper team for next season is the Cleveland Browns. This Browns team has completely changed since the winless Browns of seasons ago. Baker Mayfield has taken the reigns in his first season as starting quarterback, and has led the Browns back to contendency. Last season, the Browns were just off of a playoff spot, making a postseason appearance a main goal for Cleveland.

The Browns made huge moves this offseason, including the addition of superstar ODell Beckham. Beckham has been one of the league’s most potent wide outs, catching 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in his first five seasons in the league. As one of the best receivers in the league, ODell adds unreal firepower to an offense that is already featuring Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry. Add Baker Mayfield’s legs to the mix, and this Cleveland team becomes one of the toughest teams to stop in the 2019-20 season.

This Browns team is not all offense either. Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward lead a skilled Browns defense in Cleveland. The Browns picked up one of the best young prospects at the cornerback position, adding Greedy Williams in this year’s draft. All of these pieces make up one of the youngest and most competitive defenses in the AFC. With talents on both sides of the ball, it’s clear to see why this Browns team is considered the number one sleeper team to make a run at the 2020 Super Bowl.