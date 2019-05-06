Video of Patriots coaches creating gameplan for Super Bowl LIII emerges

Anyone who watched Super Bowl LIII knows the New England Patriots vastly outcoached the Los Angeles Rams, which played a major role in the victory.

And now, thanks to some video footage, we know exactly how they went about doing so.

A recent video clip from the Patriots’ upcoming documentary — “3 Games To Glory: VI” — shows the team’s coaching staff formulating its gameplan. They discussed how to deal with Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler and a few of the Rams’ other disruptive playmakers on defense.

Inside the coaches' meeting rooms during #SuperBowl week & more exclusive footage coming this Tuesday in 3 Games to Glory VI. Pre-order now: https://t.co/UKCn2iGzVE pic.twitter.com/E6maVm5c9t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 5, 2019

That film figures to be a very compelling watch, and we’ll certainly be checking it out when it’s released.