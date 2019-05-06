Video of Patriots coaches creating gameplan for Super Bowl LIII emerges

Anyone who watched Super Bowl LIII knows the New England Patriots vastly outcoached the Los Angeles Rams, which played a major role in the victory.
And now, thanks to some video footage, we know exactly how they went about doing so.
A recent video clip from the Patriots’ upcoming documentary — “3 Games To Glory: VI” — shows the team’s coaching staff formulating its gameplan. They discussed how to deal with Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler and a few of the Rams’ other disruptive playmakers on defense.
That film figures to be a very compelling watch, and we’ll certainly be checking it out when it’s released.
Comments