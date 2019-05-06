NFL

Video of Patriots coaches creating gameplan for Super Bowl LIII emerges

By May 6, 2019

Anyone who watched Super Bowl LIII knows the New England Patriots vastly outcoached the Los Angeles Rams, which played a major role in the victory.

And now, thanks to some video footage, we know exactly how they went about doing so.

A recent video clip from the Patriots’ upcoming documentary — “3 Games To Glory: VI” — shows the team’s coaching staff formulating its gameplan. They discussed how to deal with Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler and a few of the Rams’ other disruptive playmakers on defense.

That film figures to be a very compelling watch, and we’ll certainly be checking it out when it’s released.

