5 Things to Know About Getting a Tummy Tuck

Fat around your midsection is hard to lose. Despite dieting and exercising, your tummy might not change much. This leaves you with a disproportionate and less attractive body. A tummy tuck can solve all this and give you a flat and well-toned stomach. It gets rid of the excess fat that causes a drooping stomach. It also tightens and strengthens the muscles that were previously stretched. A tummy tuck is a surgical procedure like any other surgeries and both patients and doctors should not take it lightly. The common things a person looking to undergo a tummy should know include:

1) The Procedure

The procedure can take two to six hours and you should undergo a physical exam before the surgery. Underlying medical conditions and medications should also be disclosed before the surgery. The procedure involves separating muscles by making incisions and pulling them together to create a firm body. General anesthesia is used throughout the procedure and you should adhere to other pre-surgery procedures. A tummy tuck should only be carried out by a trained and experienced plastic surgeon. You should also research on the facilities where the surgery is to be conducted to ensure it meets your desired standards. If you are in Arizona, Scottsdale tummy tuck services are not hard to find. You will get your ideal facility that has qualified plastic surgeons and is well equipped to carry out complex surgical procedures that call for in-depth precision.

2) Recovery

The recovery process for full healing might take 2 months or as long as a year. Once operated on, expect to have bruises and a wound. The wound is dressed and cleaned to avoid infections. A compressed garment is also placed on it to protect the stitches. A tube is also inserted at the surgery area to drain the excess fluid excreted. You might need to request for leave at work since it will be tough to move around during the first few days. You should also avoid strenuous activities during your recovery period to avoid opening the wound or slowed recovery.

3) Results

The expected results should be a flat and well-toned stomach. It should also be proportional to your weight and size. The navel should also be visible and in its natural position, as the excess skin and fat will have been removed. Your stomach muscles and parts surrounding it should appear smaller than before. During the first few days, avoid sleeping on your stomach. You might also need pain medication to relieve the wound pain.

4) Risks

Just like other surgeries, tummy tuck has its risks. The major risks would be death due to a procedure carried out by quacks or due to complications. Other risks include poor results when the procedure is poorly performed. The skin might also be left with excess bruising which might be hard to disguise as expected by most who seek this treatment option. Failure to follow the instructions after recovery might also cause more damage and slow the healing process too.

5) Cost

This differs from one facility to the other. The charges also differ due to the procedure carried out. The three main procedures include a full, mini, and an extended tummy tuck. A tummy tuck can also be combined with other procedures such as liposuction to achieve better results. This can increase costs significantly.