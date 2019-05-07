Despite the invention of cloud storage, USB sticks still remain to be the preferred storage option for most people. The benefits of flash drives cannot be stated enough: these handy devices can be used to install a variety of Operating Systems such as Ubuntu and Windows. The compactness of most flash drives make them highly portable, which is an incredible perk. However, it’s not always easy to operate a flash drive – some people insert it in the wrong port while others have to rotate it several times before successfully injecting it within their computer’s USB port.

Here are 6 flash drive use tips for dummies:

Always eject the flash drive correctly

Although most people ignore this tip, it’s probably the most important. When you’re done utilizing a flash drive, don’t just plug it out – eject it safely by using the “Eject” command on your computer. If you’re using a Mac, simply eject your flash drive by dragging it to the Trash icon. For Windows, check for the arrow icon located along the taskbar and select the USB Mass Storage Device that you’d like to eject.

Name your flash drive appropriately

Whenever you buy a USB stick, it comes with a special title that can easily be edited. You should rename your drive and include your contact details to ensure that it’s returned to you in case you lose it. If you’re using a PC, simply head to My Computer and locate your flash drive. Once you’ve spotted it, right click on it and select the rename option. For Mac users, click onto the flash drive’s title once, then wait for a few seconds before proceeding to click it again. This will allows you to edit the drive title.

Ensure you scan for viruses

Despite the numerous perks you can accrue from purchasing a flash drive, it’s extremely important to scan it whenever you insert it into your USB port. This process identifies any viruses that your flash drive could be harboring, then deletes these viruses or puts them in a sandbox for review. Ensure you have an effective antivirus in your computer that can identify a plethora of viruses, both old and new.

Run portable apps straight from your flash drive

Most people use their flash drives to store pictures, music videos and a variety of media formats. However, these handy devices can store games and software as well, allowing you to work even while on the go. If you prefer keeping your browser information secret, get Google Chrome Portable onto your flash drive.

Turn your flash drive into a recovery drive

Computers are amazing. However, they’re not perfect – they sometimes crash down for dubious reasons. To prepare for this worst-case scenario, it’s a great idea to create a recovery drive from your spare USB portable drive. Run scripts using the troubleshooting tools located within your new recovery drive every time your computer crashes.

Unlock your PC using your flash drive

For added security, you can transform one particular flash drive into a key that unlocks your computer. But this process requires users to download a distinct software and install it onto your PC. When the process is complete, you can wave goodbye to snoopy colleagues who prefer logging into your computer when you’re away.

These few tips will help you utilize a flash drive more effectively.