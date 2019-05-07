Another victory for Canelo following impressive performance against Jacobs

The unification clash between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas was expected to be a close encounter. The Mexican was made the favourite by the Sportsbooks in NY, and duly obliged as the unanimous winner in what was a very technical fight. This meant Canelo picked up Jacobs’ IBF belt to add to his own WBC and WBA titles. There is now little doubt that Canelo must top many lists in the current pound for pound rankings.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, 116-112, all in favour of Canelo. It was a question of what if for Jacobs, as he made a slow start to the fight, and only really came alive in the second half. However, this meant the 28 year old Mexican, continued his remarkable run and why the three weight World champion, remains the leading fighter in the sport. This was also the second bout of his record breaking deal with streaming service DAZN, which is reported to be around £278 million.

Canelo extended his impressive professional record to 52 wins, two draws and one loss from his 55 bouts. He also has 35 wins via KO. His only loss to date coming against previous pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2013.

Canelo has a number of impressive victories on his record in recent fights that started with the victory against rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in early 2017. He followed this up with the controversial draw against Gennady Golovkin later that year that led to them again facing off. This was another very close fight as Canelo won via majority decision. Another two victories have followed with the easy TKO success against Rocky Fielding before the recent success against Daniel Jacobs. So what is next for Canelo as he continues his dominant run, and remains the most active champion in the sport?

Many boxing fans are hoping to see him face off against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, in a fight to become the undisputed middleweight king. This fight is much anticipated and would be expected to do huge numbers. This is one of the most likely next steps for the Mexican. Another potential fight is a trilogy against Gennady Golovkin, which is another that would be popular amongst fans who feel Golovkin should have been given the win in the first contest. Canelo has said he is up for the bout, so could this be next.