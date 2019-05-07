Curling World Cup Grand Final Live Stream Online & Channels Updates

The Curling fans are waiting for the last moments of Curling World Cup Grand Final 2019 which takes place between 8-12 May at Beijing, China. The article is going to tell about the Curling World Cup Grand Finale 2019. The Curling World Cup was started in September 2018 in Suzhou, China & this is the important notice it will back in China for completing the season 2018-19 Curling World cup. Nine leg-winners will take part in Beijing for grand finale as well as the recent women’s and men’s world champions. For the legendary Team Thomas Ulsrud – who won the world title in Beijing five years ago – the Grand Final will mark their last ever event.

When does the Curling World Cup Grand Final will start?

The Grand Final of Curling World Cup 2019 under starting 8th May, Wednesday. Before starting of game the Curling Federation and Kingdomway Sports organize opening ceremony of Grand Finale. The opening ceremony in Suzhou featured traditional Chinese characteristics. Four days of pools and the three finals – mixed doubles, women’s and men’s participate Sunday 12 May, Sunday 2019.

How to watch the World Curling Final live streaming free 2019 online?

Yes, this the point of this article where you get the live streaming info of World Curling Championship finale. Below few options are available for live streaming Curling World Cup Grand Final.

NBCSN

The channel NBCSN Sports will live coverage whole matches of The Curling World Cup Championship 2019.united States viewers can watch the tournament via NBCSN Sports directly.

Olympic Channel

Olympic Channel also live telecast this grand finale as well the viewrs of USA. For geting all updates & schedule just visit the official website of Olympic Channel.

TSN

The viewers of Canada can easily watch via channel TSN the Curling Championship 2019 full matches online. Broadcasting and other details are out now on their official website as well.

CCTV5+

The viewers of Asia region CCTV5+ channel will broadcast selected matches. If you are in China you can stream your Teams game via CCTV5+.

NHK / BS1

Fans of Japan can watch their country performance via NHK channel. NHK national channel where you get the broadcasting details for the tournament is available on their official website.

Match TV

If you are a viewers from Russia, Match TV will Broadcast the selected Curling matches. For more information details you should visit the Match TV official website.

KBS

The national channel of Republic of Korea will broadcast selected match of Curling Championship 2019. If you are in Korea stream on your tv to channel KBS & watch online curling game.

Schweiz 5/Telebasel

Are from Switzerland or Northwestern Switzerland? Yes there is a great opportunity to watch your Home teams game via Schweiz 5/Telebasel internet channel. Just tuned and get more information about Curling Finale 2019.

YouTube

YouTube Tv yes, I am telling about the premium YT channel will live telecast every matches from china. So, all premium member of YouTube viewers can watch Curling Finale online streaming. World Curling TV on YouTube has all the round robin matches scheduled already on their official YouTube channel.

2019 Curling World Finale Schedule

All times are local (GMT+8) and are subject to change:

Day 1

China vs United States at 3:00 PM

Men’s, Canada vs Switzerland at 9:00 PM

Day 2

Men’s, United States vs China 12:00 PM

Mixed doubles, Switzerland 1 vs Canada 1 at 4:00 PM

Men’s, China vs Canada 1 at 7:30 PM

Day 3

Women’s, United States vs Canada at 08:30 AM

Men’s, Canada 1 vs United States at 12:00 PM

Mixed doubles, Switzerland 1 vs China at 7:30 PM

Day 4

Men’s, China vs United States at 08:30 AM

Mixed doubles, China vs United States 12:00 PM

Women’s, Canada vs United States at 7:30 PM

Day 5

Men’s Final at 09:00 AM

Mixed doubles Final at 1:00 PM

Women’s Final at 4:00 PM

Special Note

Geo-blocking may apply to the World Curling TV YouTube stream in territories where there are rights-holding broadcast deals). Live coverage unless stated. For the full five-day match schedule in Beijing, plus team line-ups, latest news and build-up, visit: https://www.curlingworldcup.com/events/grand-final-beijing-china

Conclusion

Around the world, the selected matches will be streamed live only on World Curling TV via YouTube and the Curling World Cup Twitter and Facebook pages. Highlights clips will be posted on Twitter and Facebook during matches