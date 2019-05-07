Eagles Eye Hall of Fame posters...

It’s as good a time as any to commemorate the greatest Eagles fan posters ever…
Representing the EEWA (Eagles Eye Writers Association) of which apparently I am the only one still paying dues, here is the charter membership of the Eagles Eye Hall of Fame:
ACTIVE POSTERS:
GK Brizer
The Great JB99
~BROZ
Beanstalk
Dr. Funt
T-Boner
Kent Phil
Dutch Rubb
Palm Feathers
Kenemeka
Don Pardo
South Philly Ben
Ryan Lubrich
Spiffo
JHOP (Hoppy)
PPW
AFRA
VETERANS COMMITTEE SELECTIONS:
DDD
ATV
Jerky
French Lady Fan
Hoser (Chris from Canada)
Somalia
BG93
Fields
Bird Crazy (Mikey from South Carolina)
Eagle Nut (Nutty Buddy)
Genetic Freak (from New Zealand)
Hud Huston
Blasphemer
Abe Linc
Hedge
Cunningham
Harry (Organs) Pianos from Canada
Leo Pizzini
J.C.C.
Poet
Senhor Cook
Sunbutts (from Sarasota)
J. Wood
J. Trent (Council of Trent)
M. Fanny Harris
ASG 15
Hudson Hawk
Joe Mas
C5 Alumni
Dat Guy
USMC Batsy
Luke (first poster ever at EEB)
Green Bleedin’ Florida
Stine
That’s your charter membership HOF class. If your handle isn’t in there, don’t despair— more members will be selected next year based upon review of active contributions and career bodies of work.
It’s a tough job deciding HOF qualification going all the way back to 2005, because if you recall this was originally a PE.com deal which mutated into EEB when the lights went out in Georgia (I mean, at Spadaro’s “On The Inside”) in 2011. There are guys who deserve future consideration, and they will be up for nomination next year:
SBA610
Go-Green
Icontutu
Igglesdb (Ignots)
MateEagle2
It’s a Young Earth
Disgusted Fan
Eagle-Leyden
Padre Brio
Mr. Kraxx
MWH
Dub Sel
Spagio
Freight Train
Could Care Less
GreenLup
B. Quick
28Bill Bradley
Drew
DMac5
Kent Dave
Mr. July 1982
FTW
Down With Dallas
Petro (formerly “grtsch”)
PhillyFan 101
BDawk
Big5bdawk
Lavon35
Sdsu06
EaglesFan112
Old Bill
Dark Snake
Sin City
Wibinga
Cook32799
Jacka
VA Beach Eagle
Don Corleone
1Wrangler
R. Snyder
Bagger10
And many more names will come to light as a result of this column, EYE am sure. If EYE left anyone out due to my senility or lack of bookkeeping skills, please state your case in the Comments below.
Tommy Lawlor is on his soapbox preaching competition at Eagles camp this summer, and it makes sense:
“There is now a variety of backgrounds, ages, and skill sets competing for the middle linebacker job. Zach Brown has the best résumé. Nate Gerry is the best athlete. L.J. Fort is coming off the best year of his career. Paul Worrilow has the most experience of playing in the 4-3 defense and should know the playbook well since he’s in his second year with the Eagles.
“When you don’t have a clear-cut starter at a spot, you need competition. The players will push each other. They all want to start, especially for a winning team like the Eagles. If the players don’t handle spring and summer competition well, that isn’t someone you would want to start for you in the fall.
“Doug Pederson really stressed competition with the 2017 team, and we all know how that season turned out. Players were competing for starting jobs and playing time, but also just for the sake of being the best at whatever the team was doing each day. Pederson had them compete in the weight room, on the practice field, and in games.
“That mentality served the players and the overall team well. Think about Patrick Robinson. He was signed in late March 2017. The Eagles gave him the veteran minimum. Robinson was a talented player who had been a first-round pick, but did not play up to that potential early in his career. The Eagles gave him a chance.
“Robinson struggled early on, but got better as the summer went along. The Eagles moved Robinson into the nickel position and things clicked. He had a great season and made one of the signature plays in Eagles history, with his pick-six in the NFC Championship Game. Robinson got a big contract in free agency last offseason. Robinson embraced the opportunity he was given and made the most of it.
“The Eagles hope that competition will bring out the best in the linebackers and make the overall position better for the team.”
Some may argue the point, but competition has probably brought out the best in Eagles Eye posters, too.
