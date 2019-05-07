Elizabeth Warren lauds Alex Cora for skipping White House visit with President Donald Trump

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made headlines when he announced that he would not be visiting the White House with his team to celebrate their World Series win.

Cora clearly did not want to make a big deal out of it, as the team does not need any more distractions or reasons to sport the sub-.500 record it currently has. As such, he didn’t really provide any reason as to why he wouldn’t be meeting with President Donald Trump.

But others took note of it, and apparently Elizabeth Warren was one of them. The Massachusetts senator is a potential presidential candidate, and could possibly run against Trump in 2020. As such, she praised Cora for not planning to attend.

“He did this in a clear and respectful manner but he said, ‘I can’t go and show up for a photo op with someone who’s been withholding funds from Puerto Rico,” Warren told TMZ Sports.

“There’s a lot of suffering going on over there,” Warren added … “I admire what [Cora is] doing.”

The Cora-Warren connection — now officially a thing.