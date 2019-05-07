Hoop District Staff Predicts Round 2 of NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards are not in the playoffs for just the second time in the last six seasons. For the first time since 2013, they have gone back-to-back years without making the second round of the NBA playoffs. Regardless, the NBA is in the midst of one of their best second rounds in recent history:
- Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.
- Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trailblazers, an unconventional big man vs. a deep shooting point guard not named Steph.
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, an MVP candidate vs. a superiorly talented squad trying not to fall short of expectations.
- Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, a couple teams that went all in on this season.
All of these series are tied at 2 games apiece except Milwaukee took a 3-1 lead over Boston on Monday. Here is how the Hoop District team thinks the four series will play out when things are all said and done.
- Warriors in 7, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 7, Raptors in 7
- Warriors in 7, Blazers in 6, Bucks in 6, Raptors in 6
- Rockets in 7, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, 76ers in 7
- Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 7, Raptors in 7
- Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7
- Warriors in 6, Blazers in 6, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7
Erwin Go
- Rockets in 7, Nuggets in 7, Bucks in 6, Raptors in 6
- Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7
