Hoop District Staff Predicts Round 2 of NBA Playoffs

By May 7, 2019

The Washington Wizards are not in the playoffs for just the second time in the last six seasons. For the first time since 2013, they have gone back-to-back years without making the second round of the NBA playoffs. Regardless, the NBA is in the midst of one of their best second rounds in recent history:

  • Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.
  • Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trailblazers, an unconventional big man vs. a deep shooting point guard not named Steph.
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, an MVP candidate vs. a superiorly talented squad trying not to fall short of expectations.
  • Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, a couple teams that went all in on this season.

All of these series are tied at 2 games apiece except Milwaukee took a 3-1 lead over Boston on Monday. Here is how the Hoop District team thinks the four series will play out when things are all said and done.

Joe Glorioso

  • Warriors in 7, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 7, Raptors in 7

Neil Dalal

  • Warriors in 7, Blazers in 6, Bucks in 6, Raptors in 6

Robert Banez

  • Rockets in 7, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, 76ers in 7

Noel Obusan

  • Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 7, Raptors in 7

Joshua Vinson

  • Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7

Michael Marzacco

  • Warriors in 6, Blazers in 6, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7

Erwin Go

  • Rockets in 7, Nuggets in 7, Bucks in 6, Raptors in 6

Brandon Murphy

  • Warriors in 6, Blazers in 7, Bucks in 5, Raptors in 7

Tweet us @HoopDistrictDC to tell us what we got right or wrong.

