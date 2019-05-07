How To Watch Liverpool vs Barcelona Live Stream Online Leg 2 Official Channels

Liverpool will face Barcelona in the second leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals 2019. Barcelona beats Liverpool (3-0) in the first leg. You can find all live stream channels to watch Liverpool vs Barcelona game below. Out from a glance, the Barcelona team is looking in tremendous touch. All their players are looking in good form whereas Lionel Messi’s presence is all that is needed to win them the match. Also, for online fans, we have got the best Liverpool vs Barcelona live stream channels.

Talking about the timing, the match is all set to start from 3:00 pm ET whereas both the teams are the contenders of the Champions League finals. Taking a take on the Liverpool team, the players are working quite hard whereas Mohammed Salah will hold the key for their success.

For people who like to watch the match from their homes and offices, the time has finally come. Let’s move ahead and discover the best Liverpool vs Barcelona live stream channels.

Game: Liverpool vs Barcelona

When: 7th May 2019

Where: Anfield Road, Liverpool (England)

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinals

Start time: 20:00 (UTC/GMT+1 local time)

Live Stream: Watch Here

Liverpool vs Barcelona live streaming official free channels

Though the internet is filled with plenty of online streaming channels and services, finding the best from the rest becomes a difficult task.

Separating the best channels from the rest, we bring to you the best options for watching Liverpool vs Barcelona matches, anytime and from anywhere.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2

United States: TNT USA

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones

Canada: DAZN

1. BT Sports 2

If you reside in the regions of the United Kingdom, using BT Sports 2 to watch Champions league semi-finals can be the best bet. Of course, BT Sports 2 comes with a subscription plan whereas the fees are to the lowest extent.

Also, they offer time to time free trials. So, if you are lucky enough, you can get a chance to first try their services and then choose the subscription-based plan.

2. TNT USA

Living in the USA and still eager to watch Liverpool vs Barcelona match? Well, you can use TNT USA to watch unlimited sports matches. Using TNT USA, you can watch almost every sports event just by having a good speed internet connection.

Also, the company offers extended support in the form of applications for iOS and Android. Therefore, you can just subscribe to their services and start watching Liverpool vs Barcelona match, right away.

3. Movistar Liga de Campeones

If we talk about the football lovers, Spain is one country which has the majority of them. Over the course of Football, Spain football lovers are serious about football and various matches especially, Barcelona. one.

Therefore, if you don’t want to visit the stadium, we have got a brilliant option for you. Being an online person, you can opt for Movistar Liga de Campeones to watch Liverpool vs Barcelona match.

Indeed, to use the current streaming provider, you will need to be present in the regions of Spain. Or else, you can use a good VPN service provider and access Movistar Liga de Campeones without an issue.

4. Sony Liv

Despite India not qualifying for the world cup, the craze for football seems to be unending.

This time, it’s Barcelona vs Liver Pool and millions of Indian fans are going gaga over this match.

For instance, if you don’t have a cable connection, you just need a good speed internet connection and Sony Liv app.

After which, you can subscribe to Sony Liv services, pay for their package cost and that’s it. You can watch unlimited sports, especially soccer ones using the Sony Liv app, effortlessly and peacefully.

5. DAZN

Even though Canada is known for studies, the students of Canada are die-hard soccer lovers. This time, it’s the heavyweight clash between Liverpool vs Barcelona and the fans are finding different ways to see the match.

In Canada, DAZN is a popular streaming service that helps people to watch sports events from their homes and offices. Although, their subscription plan costs less than 10 bucks where you will get high definition quality channels.

Also, if you live outside Canada and still willing to watch Soccer matches, using VPN is the sole answer.

Liverpool vs Barcelona Live Streaming Reddit

One of the most underrated social media platforms, Reddit has definitely come a really long way.

For fans who like to watch Liverpool vs Barcelona matches, the cost-free way, they can do one good thing.

Just register for Reddit application, log in and start searching for different subreddits. After immense research, you will come across links that will work and allow you to watch every single soccer match.

Also, using Reddit will require a high-speed internet connection. So make sure to have one along with a compatible device.

Liverpool vs Barcelona predicted lineups

Check out the confirmed lineups for Liverpool vs Barcelona below.

Barcelona:

Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitić, Vidal; Coutinho, Suárez, Messi (C).

Substitutions: Cillessen, Semedo, Arthur, Dembele, Malcom, Umtiti, Alena.

Liverpool:

Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner (C), Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah.

Substitutions: Mignolet, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Shaqiri, Origi, Firmino.

Wrapping Things Up

Coming down at the concluding phase of the article, you must have got the best Liverpool vs Barcelona live stream channels. Although, we have given a combination of free and paid channels from where you can select the one, based on your preferences.

As not much time is left for the match to start, you need to hurry up. Choose any of the above channels based on your region. And, effortlessly watch Liverpool vs Barcelona match, the stress-free way.

