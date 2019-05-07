Julian Edelman trolls Jets, fans at Met Gala (Video)

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has made a habit of burning the Jets nearly every time he steps foot on the field.

But this time, he burned them off the gridiron as well.

Edelman showed up to the Met Gala with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, in the (un)friendly confines of New York City. He was seen leaving Standard Hotel, when a Jets fan tried heckling him.

The Patriots receiver, on the other hand, had the perfect response.

“I’m a Jets fan too,” Edelman said. “Every time we play them, we win.”

Too funny.