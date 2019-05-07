NBA

Kawhi Leonard posterizes Joel Embiid with massive dunk (Video)

By May 7, 2019

Kawhi Leonard may not be in the MVP conversation, due to load management, but he’s played at a level above all others in the Sixers-Raptors series — that’s for sure.

Leonard, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have looked like the best players in the NBA Playoffs, are a big reason their respective teams are on track to make the conference finals.

And it was business as usual in Game 5 on Tuesday night, with Leonard balling out of control — just like he did in Games 2 and 4. He also treated fans at Scotiabank Arena to a highlight-reel play when he dunked all over Joel Embiid, as you can see below.

