Kawhi Leonard posterizes Joel Embiid with massive dunk (Video)

Kawhi Leonard may not be in the MVP conversation, due to load management, but he’s played at a level above all others in the Sixers-Raptors series — that’s for sure.

Leonard, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have looked like the best players in the NBA Playoffs, are a big reason their respective teams are on track to make the conference finals.

And it was business as usual in Game 5 on Tuesday night, with Leonard balling out of control — just like he did in Games 2 and 4. He also treated fans at Scotiabank Arena to a highlight-reel play when he dunked all over Joel Embiid, as you can see below.

Wow.