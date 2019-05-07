Watch: Divock Origi's unbelievable sneaky corner-kick goal sparks Liverpool's insane comeback win over Barcelona

Liverpool pulled off a feat that many believed to be nearly impossible in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal match against Barcelona, and you’ll want to see how it happened.

Barcelona took a 3-0 aggregate lead into Tuesday’s match at Anfield, so essentially, all it really needed was to score a goal to likely advance to the Champions League final. But the team’s players came out with a bit of an arrogant approach, almost as if they believed there was no way they’d blow the 3-0 lead.

And then they did.

Back-to-back goals by Georginio Wijnaldum in the 54th and 56th minutes tied the game at three goals apiece, but it didn’t end there. The next 20 minutes of the match featured a slowed-down, cautious approach by both sides, and then Liverpool reached into its bag of tricks. It worked to perfection.

Liverpool had a 79th-minute corner kick opportunity, with Trent Alexander-Arnold preparing to take it. He feigned, however, that he was going to take his time, as a teammate came jogging in, but then Alexander-Arnold swiftly banged the ball into the box. It went right to Divock Origi, who banged it home — in the upper-right quadrant of the net — giving Liverpool a 4-3 lead.

DIVOCK ORIGI AKA BEST BELGIAN TO HAVE EVER EXISTED. pic.twitter.com/ivGJ5jbKnz — Samuel (@VintageSalah) May 7, 2019

Here’s just how improbable the 3-0 comeback was.

How unlikely was Liverpool's comeback? – Barcelona was -3000 to reach the final, according to Westgate – FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index gave Liverpool a 7% chance to advance – They didn't have their 1st and 3rd-leading scorers from the last 2 years (Salah & Firmino). pic.twitter.com/qHD3IjY1Mm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2019

Barcelona were caught sleeping on that goal, and never recovered, with Liverpool holding on to the 4-0 (4-3 aggregate) win to advance to the final. They’ll play the winner of Ajax-Tottenham.