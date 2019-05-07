We Have Seen The Enemy ... It Is Us

The Mets have seven runs in their last six games.

You can talk about Chris Paddack and his histrionics and his media created controversy all you want. Paddack deserved to win. He threw seven and 2/3’s shutout innings and struck out 11 Mets in a 4-0 loss. The Mets are 1-5 in their last six games.

Nothing … else … matters.

If Chris Paddack wants to obsess himself with Pete Alonso and a monthly award and get himself going that way, that’s fine. Great for him. The Mets are 1-5. Jacob deGrom threw seven innings and gave up two runs and still lost the game because the Mets are not hitting. They’re not hitting Chris Paddack, they’re not hitting Craig Stammen, they’re not hitting Tyler Mahle, they’re not hitting Gio Gonzalez, they’re not hitting anybody. The Mets are their own villains. Everything else is noise. Stop listening.

Anything else I have to say is pointless.

Today’s Hate List

Get well soon, Ronnie.