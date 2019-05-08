All sports betting is not created equal. Some sports are more likely to give payouts than others, and this depends on a number of factors. You could be the perfect person to bet on football, but be hopeless at tennis. You could be a natural-born hockey bettor but be nowhere near savvy enough for basketball. You might even be able to fill the increasing esports betting niche.

Whatever your personal favourite sport to bet on, you’ll need to know what it is and why it’s good for betting. Though criteria will differ from person to person, there are generally agreed-upon sports which are best for betting. You don’t have to undergo this journey alone, though. We’re going to go through some of these sports with you now to help you make a decision.

Before we begin

Although sports betting can be a relatively safe career, it’s absolutely paramount that you make sure you’re safe while sports betting. Some providers and bookies can be very difficult to deal with, and some can try to brazenly rip you off. With that in mind, it’s very important to make sure you’re picking the right outlets. Before you begin sports betting, try to find yourself a good website for comparing different portals. Good comparison sites are in it to help you and not to help themselves. They’ll honestly and openly compare different betting outlets and help you choose the one that’s right for you. Before you start sports betting, please make sure you’re doing so responsibly and intelligently. Don’t let yourself get ripped off or taken advantage of by disreputable and badly-run online bookmaking websites. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best sports to bet on in 2019.

Football

Football is an old favourite. Fixed odds betting on football became popular in the 1960s and hasn’t waned in popularity since then. The sport is incredibly popular in the UK, so it stands to reason that people are still interested in betting on it. Association football in the UK has an incredible range of teams, players, and different strategies, which makes it both a paradise and a potential minefield for bettors. By and large, it’s easier to predict the outcomes of football games (to a certain degree) than it is for other sports, which makes it good for betting. In addition, there are plenty of different ways to bet on games – final score, first goal, goal difference, and many more. Football is an old faithful for sports bettors, and there’s a good reason for that.

Tennis

With four major tennis events on the calendar per year, there’s plenty of choice available for those who want to place wagers on this long-running sport. Unlike football, there are quite a lot of variables to consider if you want to bet on tennis. The individual skill of the performer, the type of court on which the two athletes (or four, if it’s doubles) are playing, and whether the athlete’s strength is early or late-game are all things you’ll need to consider. Despite all this, tennis is an excellent choice for those who want to bet on it. Performers tend to be fairly predictable in their patterns, and identifying strengths and weaknesses is perhaps easier since you’re just keeping track of individuals rather than teams.

Basketball

When it comes to basketball, most sports fans will tell you that it’s all about the American NBA. That’s true, but there are actually plenty of great basketball leagues out there for you to bet on if this is your sport of choice. If you’re based in the UK – or any country that doesn’t venerate basketball in the way the USA does – then you might struggle a bit with some of the terminology associated with this sport. That said, basketball is exciting and compelling, and some of the most famous games in history have featured last-minute turnarounds that make betting both unpredictable and potentially extremely lucrative.

American football

The debate rages on over which country gets to call its sport “football”. Americans will say that UK football has another name – soccer – while their discipline doesn’t. However you want to slice it, American football is dramatic and exciting, and betting on it could yield some serious profit for you. There’s a lot of money in the American NFL, and some of the greatest athletes in the world play in this league. As such, its machinations and dramas are easy to follow and fairly straightforward to attempt to predict. If you can get your head around the occasionally labyrinthine rules of American football, the world of this enjoyable sport is your oyster.

Formula 1 racing

The unique structure and format of Formula 1 racing makes it an ideal ground for sports betting lovers. Quite often, Formula 1 racers won’t strive for first place. Instead, they’ll simply aim to climb the ladder slowly, with each incremental position bringing with it more money and more potential for victory in the future. As such, betting on Formula 1 is fertile ground. You don’t need to place odds on a racer reaching first place – instead, you can place odds on a certain group of positions, or bet that a racer will maintain a certain position throughout the race. Formula 1 is ridiculously fast-paced, and although safety regulations have been improved recently, that doesn’t make this discipline any less exciting.

Sumo wrestling

And finally…sumo wrestling. It might seem like an odd choice for anyone who isn’t au fait with the sport, but sumo wrestling has a surprisingly large fanbase in terms of betting. It can be fairly tricky to find somewhere to bet on this unique and interesting contact sport, but once you do, you’ll find a rich and diverse world full of compelling performers and opportunities to place wagers. You won’t find quite the same colourful characters as you might in professional wrestling, but sumo is nonetheless a solid choice for those who want to go a little off the beaten track for their sports betting.