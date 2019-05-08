Blade Fat Burner Review

Fat-burning supplements have divided opinion particularly with regards to their effectiveness and side effects. Any reputable manufacturer of fat-burning supplements knows that their main value proposition includes a combination of boosting metabolism and reducing fat absorption; both of which help in burning fat.

Blade Fat Burner is touted to do exactly that. Beyond that, it has been marketed to improve focus.

The truth is, as research suggests, fat burning supplements are not a one-fits-all solution but are, on account of weight loss, a step in the right direction. For desirable results, users need to adhere to effective workout regimen and a strict dietary plan.

Here’s another truth bomb: Supplements cannot replace bad eating habits and an inactive lifestyle.

Primarily, they are meant to help you take in nutrients that are lost due to poor farming practices, poor methods of preparing and storing food.

This article seeks to address the low-down of Blade Fat Burner as an effective fat-burning supplement.

Since we can’t take the manufacturer’s word as truth, it is only prudent to look at the three most important factors that point to an effective fat-burning supplement: ingredients, side effects and customer reviews. These factors will help provide you with a holistic analysis.

Background Information

Blade is a fat-burning supplement targeted specifically for men. It is developed by Blue Star Nutraceuticals, a California-based company.

The company is quite bold in their marketing campaign; they claim that its blend of ingredients delivers up to three times the potency of the original formula. They state that they have clinically tested the supplement on human beings…

But to be blunt, it’s not the first time to hear such statements from companies that manufacture supplements. Secondly, is the multiplicity of its working mechanism. This is actually a good thing as it is common in all fat-burning supplements.

Blade Fat Burner works first by lipolysis which is the action on body fats which are then released as metamorphosed fatty acids in the bloodstream. This hastens this process by using norepinephrine.

The product goes a step further by channelling the fatty acids to muscle mitochondria for effective burning of the fat. Third, it increases the rate of thermogenesis which is the natural biochemical process of body heat generation that is regulated by an individual’s basal metabolic rate. Fourth, it regulates your appetite. This has a ripple effect- it ensures that you don’t relapse into tending to your cravings.

It’s little reason they are confident that it works as advertised. That, however, remains to be seen.

To be honest, these claims seem to be too exaggerated. They are simply too good to be true. At best, they read right from the Marketing for Dummies Handbook.

– See Our Best Fat Burners Page –

Ingredients

There are certain ingredients that are the mainstay of any fat burning supplement that is worth its salt. The aim of this section is to establish that these crucial ingredients are included in Blade Fat Burner and then go ahead to detail research-proven evidence of their effectiveness. Blade Fat Burner constitutes three important ingredient clusters, i.e. a proprietary absorption formula dubbed the XD Delivery Technology Complex, a micronutrient formula which is the ZMA complex that contains crucial vitamins and minerals, and other ingredients that are critical in weight loss.

XD Delivery Technology Complex

The XD Delivery Technology Complex comprises of ingredients that augment absorption. To explicitly determine the effectiveness of this formula is a long shot since Blue Star Nutraceuticals does not provide information on the dosage of the ingredients used herein.

That said, five ingredients make up this proprietary formula. They are Fumaric Acid, BioPerine which is a black pepper extract, AstraGin, Sodium Alpha Lipoic Acid and Succinate. AstraGin is responsible for improving the absorption of crucial nutrients.

As mentioned above, the addition of a proprietary formula without information on its dosage makes it hard to attribute it as the main reason behind the effectiveness of the product. The reverse is also true.

ZMA Complex

The ZMA complex comprises of as Pyridoxine HCL- a form of Vitamin B6, Zinc and Magnesium. Even from a cursory glance, any expert on supplements will, right off the bat, tell you that the three are commonly found in testosterone boosting supplements. However, that doesn’t translate to their importance in boosting testosterone levels of the subject. At least, unless they are paired with other ingredients.

Vitamin B6

Also known as Pyridoxine, Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that is used in regulating the rate of metabolism. According to research, vitamin B6 offers miniscule supplementation benefits. Secondly, vitamin B6 deficiency is a non-issue in developing countries. People actually have a surplus.

Zinc

Zinc is an important mineral that helps in general growth and development, increased immunity, optimal nutrient absorption, and balanced hormones. It must be stated that zinc only makes up for your testosterone deficiency, it doesn’t increase it beyond the required levels.

In a study, 10 male licensed professional wrestlers consumed a dose of 3mg/kg/day of oral zinc sulphate for four weeks. The study was aimed at determining the levels of testosterone and thyroid hormone as exhaustion and resting before and after the use of zinc supplementation. It concluded that weariness caused a consequential suppression of testosterone and thyroid hormone levels. However, it was noted that the use of zinc significantly countered the aforementioned inhibition. This points to possible performance enhancement.

A different study concluded that, in sedentary men who took to occasionally riding stationary bikes, had reduced testosterone and thyroid hormone levels. But like in the study above, zinc supplementation significantly counters the reduction.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral that helps in calming nerves, increasing energy levels, and improving heart and bone health. About 48% of adults in the U.S. are magnesium deficient. There are a couple of studies that indicate a correlation between magnesium and testosterone levels.

One study concluded that magnesium supplementation increased total testosterone- testosterone bound to blood and free testosterone. This was so when taken in 10mg.kg.day dosage.

A different study concluded that in ageing men- those above 65 years- magnesium plays a critical role in regulating the levels of testosterone by balancing anabolic and catabolic reactions. Basically, it regulates metabolism.

It will interest you to note that Blade Fat Burner contains only 9% of the daily magnesium requirement. While it is undoubtable that magnesium helps in increasing testosterone levels, the dosage in this product is too low to make a significant impact.

Critical Ingredients

There are other ingredients in Blade Fat Burner that make up the core of weight loss. They include Green Tea Extract, CH-19 Sweet Pepper, Caffeine Anhydrous, Advantra Z p-Synephrine HCl, and Acetyl-L-Carnitine. Below is detailed overview of each ingredient.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Earlier, we mentioned that one of the selling points of Blade Fat Burner is the multiplicity of its working mechanism. In one of the four methods, we explained that the supplement works by acting as a conduit for transporting fatty acids to muscle mitochondria. Acetyl-L-Carnitine is responsible for this action. In the end, fatty acids are oxidised through beta-oxidation.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is a common ingredient in fat-burning supplements. It helps in optimising metabolism. This is attributed to Epigallocatechin Gallate Catechin (EGCG). It also ensures fats are burned by preserving proteins.

CH-19 Sweet Pepper

CH-19 Sweet Pepper checks the creation of new fat cells by activating associated receptors commonly known as TRPv1 receptors.

Caffeine Anhydrous

It has been proven to boost athletic performance and endurance by providing energy and bosting metabolism. It is also probably the reason behind improving focus.

Yohimbine HCL

It is responsible for negating the body’s natural inclination to fat retention and activates norepinephrine. That said, there are better substitutes which ae more effective.

Advantra Z p-Synephrine

Also known as Bitter Orange Extract, it is responsible for the stimulation of receptors that optimise fat burning and release. However, there is a possibility of developing discomfort when used together with caffeine.

Side Effects

The biggest concern that comes with the use of Blade Fat Burner is the risks that caffeine poses when used in high doses.

That aside, Synephrine has been known to cause headaches, dizziness and sickness and increase the risk of high blood pressure. Unregulated dosage of Yohimbine HCL raises the possibility of anxiety, hypertension and stomach upsets.

User Reviews

By design, our bodies function differently. However, there are a couple of common denominators.

Caffeine, for example, has been proven to improve athletic performance but when taken in high dosage, it can cause serious health problems.

Conclusion

Blade Fat Burner does not tick all the boxes of the best fat-burning supplements. While includes key ingredients that are the mainstay in all fat-burning supplements, it’s packed with stimulants that may be a risk to some users. At $69.99 for 120 capsules, it is also expensive.

Before using any supplement, it is important to consult your doctor or nutritionist and follow it with the right dosage. There are no two ways about it.

-Check out our Best Fat Burner page if you’re interested in seeing TheSportDaily’s recommendation.

-If you’re looking for a Fat Burner and Testosterone Booster combo, check this page here.