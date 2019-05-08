Lakers rumors indicate Jeanie Buss being pressured to trade LeBron James

The Lakers drama reached a point where it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse, after Kurt and Linda Rambis reportedly blocked Ty Lue from being hired as head coach, even though he was endorsed by everyone else in the front office.

And then it did.

To their credit, the Lakers do have one of the best players in the game on their roster. However, that may not be the case going forward. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appeared on “SportsCenter” on Wednesday night and reported that those close to team owner Jeanie Buss have “implored” her to trade James.

“Nothing is out of bounds right now,” Smith said. “We don’t know what the hell is going on in Los Angeles. You’ve got folks close to Jeanie Buss imploring her to trade LeBron James. He does not have a no-trade clause, and now you have not given him the coach he wanted.”

Smith continued:

“LeBron James has quietly been about the business of trying to get Kawhi Leonard to come to the Los Angeles Lakers, instead of the Los Angeles Clippers,” he said. “So, in making a move like this, by not bringing in the coach he wants, not securing the coach he wants in Los Angeles, you never know what dominos are going to fall right now.”

It sure seems like LeBron’s camp has their hands on this report, and they leaked this information to Smith, or whomever informed him. Lue was James’ guy, and now he’s not getting the job, which means he’s not happy about it. It’s certainly possible that he wants out now. Either way, this is all setting up for a very interesting summer.