Look: Jared Veldheer hints at signing with Patriots in this family photo

The Patriots need help at tackle, as they currently have a major positional void there, but it appears they’re already addressing that need.

Free-agent tackle Jared Veldheer visited the team last week, but did not leave with a contract. The Patriots are a team that have been known to take their time on personnel moves, and that appears to be what they’re doing here.

But a recent report states that the Patriots do intend to sign Veldheer, possibly on Friday.

The #Patriots are planning to sign free agent OT Jared Veldheer later this week, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The veteran former member of the #Broncos and #AZCardinals visited New England last week and the two sides are in a good place with numbers. Provides key depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2019

And Veldheer’s social media activity suggests as much. Check out this photo of him and his family rocking Patriots garb at DisneyLand.