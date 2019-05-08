Look: Jared Veldheer hints at signing with Patriots in this family photo

The Patriots need help at tackle, as they currently have a major positional void there, but it appears they’re already addressing that need.
Free-agent tackle Jared Veldheer visited the team last week, but did not leave with a contract. The Patriots are a team that have been known to take their time on personnel moves, and that appears to be what they’re doing here.
But a recent report states that the Patriots do intend to sign Veldheer, possibly on Friday.
And Veldheer’s social media activity suggests as much. Check out this photo of him and his family rocking Patriots garb at DisneyLand.
Comments