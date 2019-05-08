NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

May 8, 2019

May 7, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (00) battle for position in the second quarter in game five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Portland)

25 points, 5-6 FT, 16 rebounds, 9 assists

Any questions on whether The Joker and the Nuggets are built for the playoffs have surely been answered now.

 

