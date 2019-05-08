NBA Free Agency Odds For Durant, Kawhi, Kyrie

Got this press release in the ol’ inbox:

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but already the oddsmakers at BookMaker.eu are trying to predict where several marquee free agents will be playing next year. Could the New York Knicks possibly land two superstars, and how would that affect the balance of power in the East? Could another superstar be headed to the Staples Center, and if so will the be wearing purple and gold or red and blue?

Real-time Odds– https://www.bookmaker.eu/live-lines/basketball/nba-special-props?c=5/2

Which team will sign Kevin Durant for the 2019-2020 NBA season?

Golden State Warriors -110 (10/11)

New York Knicks +140 (7/5)

LA Clippers +1100 (11/1)

LA Lakers +1600 (16/1)

Brooklyn Nets +2000 (20/1)

Field +350 (7/2)

Which team will sign Kawhi Leonard for the 2019-2020 NBA season?

Toronto Raptors -180 (5/9)

LA Clippers +180 (9/5)

New York Knicks +960 (48/5)

LA Lakers +5400 (54/1)

Field +300 (3/1)

Which team will sign Kyrie Irving for the 2019-2020 NBA season?

Boston Celtics +100 (1/1))

New York Knicks +200 (2/1)

Brooklyn Nets +500 (5/1)

New Orleans Pelicans +1300 (13/1)

Field +250 (5/2)