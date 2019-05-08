The 2019 Triple Crown Showdown: Racing Events And Betting Options To Take Note

Photo by Jeff Griffith on Unsplash

The horse racing season in the United States is filling the air as we are only a few weeks away from the grandest horse racing events of all time. We are referring to the Triple Crown showdown where a lot of three-year-old thoroughbred racers will compete in the Grade 1 Stakes category vying for the most prestigious Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown Series where a lot of horse racing fans are looking forward to this event because it serves as a kick off of the Triple Crown season. This will be held on May 4, 2019, in the dirt track of Churchill Down, Louisville, Kentucky. More than 20 strong and mighty colt entries will grace the show.

Being dubbed as the “Run for the Roses” and “The Fastest Two Minutes In Sports”, the Kentucky Derby deems the most popular horse racing tournament out of the three jewels. It has also the longest race course and the most attended horse racing tournament compared to Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. In fact, the horse racers who run for the Kentucky Derby are also the same entries who will be running in Belmont and Preakness.

Furthermore, the second jewel of the Triple Crown showdown is the Preakness Stakes. It will commence three weeks after the Kentucky Derby. This is graced in the dirt track of Pimlico Park in Baltimore, Maryland happening on May 18, 2019. One of the best events that Preakness Stakes can offer aside from the racing show is the Infield Fest. This is done in the main stage inside the Pimlico Park where a lot of stars and iconic DJs are performing to give you an ultimate entertaining experience for Preakness Stakes fans.

Aside from that, determining and betting 2019 Preakness stakes odds will be easier because powerful horse racer entries can be determined when after the results of the Kentucky Derby. You may check your bets if your entries made it to the Run for the Roses and if they do, you may either continue betting them for Preakness or change your game plan. Consistently review the racing form of your entries so you will not get lost of your betting strategies in order to win big from these horse racing events.

The last jewel of the Triple Crown Series is the Belmont Stakes. This will commence on June 08, 2019 in Elmont Park, Belmont, New York. As stated. Most horse racers in this show are entries coming from Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. This is the most exciting horse racing event out of the three apart from the Kentucky Derby.

This is for the reason that the real Triple Crown winner will be identified. Last year’s Triple Crown winner was Justify who is trained by Hall of Fame Trainer Bob Baffert. This year marks another journey for al colts, trainers, and jockeys to prove their worth as another Triple Crown title is at stake.

Talking about the excitement you contain for the Triple Crown Series comes the most important factor why you are going to partake these racing shows. The betting game deems the most important reason that’s why you have to be fully prepared before you wage your bankroll. Technically, there are different ways where you can bet for the Triple Crown showdown. Betting categories are also available in various ways for you to make sure that you partake in profitable betting. Betting can be done in either online or offline. Offline betting is directly through the teller at the venue while online is signing up through legal gambling site that pays well. Here are some of the legal gambling sites that you sign up that are safe to bet.

MyBookie.ag

It’s one of the most popular sportsbooks you can find online. When you sign up for this site, there are several advantages you can get especially a welcome sign up bonus amounting to $1.000. Aside from that, there are several betting markets and options you can choose which will not limit your betting prowess.

This online sportsbook accepts cryptocurrencies as deposits and payments. Credit cards and debit cards are also allowed. They pay on time and this rule hasn’t changed at all. Lastly, their site is accessible on the web or mobile app.

Sportsbetting.ag

It’s also one of the best online sportsbooks where you can sign up and place your bet. Sportsbetting.ag provides various payout options, betting limits, and bonuses. A welcome bonus is also available at $1,000 when you sign up. The site also accepts lite coin and bitcoin as payments along with credit and debit cards. They provide fast, timely, and competitive to ensure that you are not scammed when betting. Lastly, there are lots of horse betting promotions you can dive in to expand your betting game.