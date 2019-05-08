The Betting Window for May 10-12

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can strike it big and buy a nice house on a “colga sack“!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jarett Hurd -550 over Julian Williams ($30)

Rose Namajunas EVEN over Jessica Andrade ($10)

Miguel Berchelt -1800 over Francisco Vargas ($50)

Clay Guida -600 over BJ Penn ($5)

Alexander Volkanovski +110 over Jose Aldo ($5)

As I said in Ecstasy of Gold, at 154lbs, to me, there’s Hurd, Jaime Munguia, and, depending on your feelings on Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison, a stiff drop-off to the second-tier, among which Julian Williams inhabits.

When I was checking the fight odds for the first time today, I was thinking that I might throw some a few coins on Andrade depending on how big of an underdog she was, and what do my bleary-eyes see?? She’s favored! Vegas certainly knows more than I do, just look at my betting history, but goddamn, her second title defense as an underdog? C’mon. Go get ’em, Rose.

Last Week: $ +29.85

Year To Date: $ -47.42

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.