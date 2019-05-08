THINGS YOU DID NOT KNOW ABOUT JIMMY BUTLER POST TIMBERWOLVES TRADE

You might know Jimmy Butler as the Four-time All Star, but he is so much more than that. He has dreams outside the court, which may result in some awkward moments, but he is fine with that. Jimmy Butler is a strong believer of success and wanting something with every fibre of your being, and most important of all; he believes in winning. Perhaps due to his beliefs, he has done a lot of winning over the years, and he does not have plans of stopping. Two springs ago, he stated that he wanted to work with a team that would simply expect him to win rather than teach it to him. This lead to the trade between the Timberwolves and Sixers. Right now, Butler’s is averaging about 19.6 points and 5 rebounds per game. While he may be one of your favourite basketball players, there may be some things that you don’t about him that could potentially surprise you.

In the last couple of years, Jimmy Butler was third in the all-NBA teams. Having been selected for more than four all-star games, it has put him in second place for all-defence four times in a row. Butler peaked in 2015, which was his fourth season, when he averaged up to 20.0 points for the very first time. That year, he also made the All-Star team for the first time, and was awarded the league’s Most Improved Player award. He turned 29 last year, on the 14th of September. Over the course of the last 6 years, he has averaged over 20 each year, and right now his current standing is 19.6. Last year, was not the best years for Jimmy Butler, when he was seen speaking ill of his previous management and his ex teammates in the Timberwolves. It is known that Butler was sick of the carefree attitudes of his younger teammates, who were not taking the games as seriously as he would have liked. You can follow him on twitter and Instagram @JimmyButler, and stay up to speed with whatever that happens in his life. The deal with Sixers, generated $190 million, that went down last summer. He refused the extension of four years for $110 million to remain in Minnesota. Clearly, he was on to bigger plans. Butler’s home town is Houston, where he was born. But he went to Tomball High School, which is outside Houston. Being a huge fan of country music, he starred in the music video of one of the biggest artists Luke Bryan, called ‘Light It Up.’ Right after college, he head to Marquette where he played for three seasons. Something that one will not expect from his exceptionally strong demeanour is that he had a very rough childhood. He is reported to have been kicked out of his own house by his very own mother simply because she did not like his appearance. However, Butler did let this hold him back in anyway, and in fact he did not like the sympathy he got because of the challenges he faced. According to him, it is what he went through that enabled him to be in the position he is at today, and he is thankful for them. He met the famous football player, Jordan Leslie, in his senior year of high school, and up until meeting he was practically homeless. After meeting Jordon, his mother, Michelle Lambert, took him in. Jimmy Butler was a free agent until he was taken by the Bulls as the 30th pick in 2011. After playing almost six seasons with Chicago, he was dealt to Minnesota in place of Zach LaVine and Kriss Dunn. He won his first gold medial in 2016 which was perhaps the most invested he ever was in the NBA playoffs. He happens to be good friends with Mark Wahlberg. His highest point in his career has been 53 points, which were dropped on the Sixers as he was playing for the Bulls in the match in January 2016.