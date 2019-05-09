Dennis Rodman being investigated for burglarizing yoga studio while intoxicated

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has encountered a number of legal issues since retiring, and he, once again, finds himself in hot water.

Rodman is being accused of providing interference during a recent burglary at VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach, Calif. on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports. The owner claims that $500 of clothing was stolen, and a $2,500 crystal art piece was broken by Rodman’s alleged accomplices — two women and a man — as well.

A video has since been released for Rodman, and it doesn’t look good for him, as you can see below.

Further complicating the issue is that employees complain Rodman smelled of alcohol — a drug he’s struggled with for decades, being in rehab multiple times.