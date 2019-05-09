Le'Veon Bell reveals why he's skipping Jets voluntary workouts

Le’Veon Bell held out for the entire 2018 NFL season, and, as such, it was assumed that he would be all-in after getting a new contract with a new team.

But that’s apparently not the case.

Bell landed with the Jets, and while training camp hasn’t even rolled around yet, he’s already missing workouts. The Jets had voluntary workouts, and Bell elected not to attend. And while the Jets haven’t made an issue of it yet, they’re probably not thrilled about it, behind closed doors.

Still, Bell took to social media to defend his decision to hold out. Check out this Instagram comment.

“When it’s time to play football. I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be. I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring! I want to desperately show everybody what I can what I can REALLY do. I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”

We have to imagine Bell’s agent isn’t too happy about the way his client is acting after receiving the new deal he was seeking. Not a great start in New York.