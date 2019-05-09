Watch: Clayton Kershaw embarrasses Dansby Swanson for grandstanding in box

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gave Braves young star Dansby Swanson a teachable moment in the most recent meeting between the teams.

The Braves and Dodgers squared off in LA on Wednesday night, and when Swanson took too long getting ready for an at-bat, Kershaw was not having it — especially in front of the home crowd.

Swanson stepped out of the box for quite a long time at one point, clearly taking his time, which led to a frustrated Kershaw stepping off the mound, then saying the following:

“Let’s f—ing go!” Kershaw barked.

Clayton Kershaw Really Hates Dansby Swanson taking forever to get in the box. 😡 "Let's F'n Go." pic.twitter.com/F0Amp4ZHx2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 9, 2019

And then he put Swanson to sleep with this nasty curve ball — his patented strikeout pitch.

Kershaw's next pitch to Swanson (so you know how it ended). pic.twitter.com/6tE1EbiU1m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 9, 2019

Don’t poke the bear.