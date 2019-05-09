Watch: Ray Bourque fires up Bruins fans waving banner before Game 1

Bruins legend Ray Bourque got the Eastern Conference Finals started in a big way at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Boston was looking to get the crowd fired up in a big way before its game against Carolina, especially since it was coming in with little rest, having played a Game 7. The Bruins needed all the energy they could get, so they called upon Bourque to wave the banner before the game.

And that’s exactly what he did.

7️⃣7️⃣ is getting things going!@RayBourque77 and @SpOlympicsMA athlete Melissa Reilly are tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/3SMdioV3qP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 10, 2019

Bourque joined the likes of Bobby Orr, Marc Savard, Julian Edelman and others in doing the special deed.