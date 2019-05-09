White House, President Donald Trump roasted for butchering 'Red Sox' for championship visit

The White House may want to go ahead and fire its copy editors, or at least those in charge of overseeing press releases in their communication department, judging by the embarrassment that took place on Thursday.
President Donald Trump hosted the Red Sox for their championship visit at the White House — per the tradition. The problem is that the White House’s memo didn’t really know what they had won. Notice how it says “World Cup series champion” Red Sox.
But that wasn’t all, either.
The White House website posted that it was excited to host the “Red Socks.” The problem is that the baseball team is known as the Red Sox, not an actual household pair of socks.
Twitter had a field day with it.
Too funny.
