White House, President Donald Trump roasted for butchering 'Red Sox' for championship visit

The White House may want to go ahead and fire its copy editors, or at least those in charge of overseeing press releases in their communication department, judging by the embarrassment that took place on Thursday.

President Donald Trump hosted the Red Sox for their championship visit at the White House — per the tradition. The problem is that the White House’s memo didn’t really know what they had won. Notice how it says “World Cup series champion” Red Sox.

The White House has sent out a transcript of the presidents appearance with the “World Cup series champion” Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/G3BVlHvzmA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 9, 2019

But that wasn’t all, either.

The White House website posted that it was excited to host the “Red Socks.” The problem is that the baseball team is known as the Red Sox, not an actual household pair of socks.

The @WhiteHouse spelled @RedSox as "Red Socks" on its website and @YouTube pages ahead of today's event: "President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House" (it's now fixed). https://t.co/lZAttYHWMS pic.twitter.com/0cwmlanq0D — Steve Annear (@steveannear) May 9, 2019

Twitter had a field day with it.

The White House is firing on all cylinders. Yesterday, the event page said the "Red Socks" were coming to town. Today, their release congratulated Boston on being "World Cup Series Champions." What a time. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 9, 2019

White House email just now — read closely!! > Remarks by President Trump Welcoming the 2018 World Cup Series Champions Boston Red Sox World Cup Series? — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) May 9, 2019

So the “Boston Red Socks” won the “2018 World Cup Series”? Maybe someone at the White House is being held against his or her will and these are messages calling for help. https://t.co/gThJQqOY2u — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 9, 2019

Too funny.