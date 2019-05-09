Why switching to bamboo toothbrushes are better than your plastic ones

We want to use today to offer many small ideas to better respect the planet. My idea or suggestion, as you can guess from the title, is about one of the first things I did to get rid of plastic in my life: buy me a bamboo brush. If you notice, it seems this product is fashionable; every time there are more brands that offer it as an alternative to plastic brushes, and more and more people are uploading their satisfaction with it to social networks. Clear: the bamboo brush revolution has arrived.



Revolution is here



There are billions of people living in the world, who use several toothbrushes for a year. How much waste results from this fact? More than 4 billion. And that without considering their toothpaste container or tube! All of this ends in the garbage islands, in the ocean, and in the belly of sea creatures.



I recently talked to Mariana, the blogger behind Little Big Actions, about how small movements can cause big changes. If we all Spaniards go to bamboo brushes, instead of buying one made of plastic, we will prevent more than 46,000 wastes from ending up in the sea (and that if we only use one brush per year). Imagine if everyone took action!



Why avoid plastic brushes



Reading a little and looking around, it’s easy to realize that we have a serious problem with the pollution produced by plastic. That is why it is very important for us to choose this material with our strength as consumers. To make matters worse, plastic not only affects the environment and animals, but also our health. It turns out that it releases toxins and chemicals harmful to our bodies, such as phthalates.



Even if we ignore the effects it has on our health, the truth is that recycling plastic is not enough. Recycling is expensive, polluting, and often ineffective. The solution is to give up and choose alternatives. Living in a “plastic” society, this may seem complicated (though not impossible!), But we can start with small things, like our toothbrushes.



The advantage of having a bamboo brush

1. They are affordable

2. Less contact with plastic (and fewer health risks)

3. Less environmental pollution from the production and disposal of plastic

4. Lack of marine animals that are sick by microplastic

5. The use of sustainable materials, because bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on the planet

6. The use of non-polluting material, because of its nature, bamboo does not need pesticides or fertilizers during planting

7. Bamboo has antibacterial and self-cleaning properties

8. It usually doesn’t end with mold or dirt in the bathroom as many people think

9. Biodegradable material

10. Recycled fur



How to treat your brush



Like other objects, the life of your bamboo brush can be extended if you take good care of it. The main thing is that you don’t leave it long in the water – even though it’s a cleaning agent itself, we can’t forget that it’s still wood. After using it, like you do with another brush, dry it well and leave it in a dry place. Want to know quality ones? Click here for our personal favorite!



Regarding the handle of your brush, the possibilities are many! You can do composting with it, use it in your pots to mark what kind of seeds you have planted or to help some plants grow straight, make a keychain by making a hole, give it to a child for science projects or to make it a magic wand, tie a bell or string and use it as a toy for your pet, use it as a handle to make homemade polos, stick at one end drawings of whiskers and make it an accessory for photographs at your next party, keep your rings on it … It’s up to you!