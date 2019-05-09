Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 10

7:30am: OneFC: Warriors of Light Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

9:30am: OneFC: Warriors of Light (OneFC App)

12:00pm: 2019 Women’s National Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

2:00pm: Leigh Wood vs. Ryan Doyle/Enrique Tinoco vs. Jordan Gill (DAZN)

4:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Rio De Janeiro Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Berchelt vs. Vargas Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Ohio Combat League 1 (FloCombat)

8:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 112 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 66 (AXS)

9:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 318 (FloCombat)

10:00pm: All-Access: Breazeale vs. Wilder (Showtime)

10:30pm: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Ramon Mascarena Jr. (Showtime)

11:00pm: Combate Americas: Stockton (DAZN)

Saturday May 11

6:00am: Eternal MMA 44 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2019 Women’s National Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: Ultimate Challenge MMA 59 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Superior Challenge 19 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Rio De Janeiro Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

6:15pm: UFC 237 Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Bellator 221 Prelims (DAZN)

8:00pm: UFC 237 Prelims (ESPN)

8:00pm: Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams/Paulus Ambunda vs. Stephen Fulton (Fox)

8:00pm: V3 Fights 74 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Bellator 221 (DAZN)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Spring Brawl ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Walkout Fighting Championship 16 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt/Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 237 ($59.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: PBC on FOX Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday May 12

1:00am: UFC 237 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2019 Women’s National Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: Spartacus Fighting Championship 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 8 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man still basking in his team’s ruthless destruction of Kyrie Irving attempts to take in the afterglow with a fantastic weekend of fights.

1. UFC 237: Best card of the weekend. Title fight and two hall-of-famers, with one actually still capable of fighting!

2. Bellator 221: Maybe no two fighters encapsulate Bellator more than Michael Chandler and Patricio Freire, two champions going at it in one of the biggest and best fights in Bellator history.

3. Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt/Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe: Damn solid card featuring two championship rematches. And on regular ESPN, no less!

4. Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams/Paulus Ambunda vs. Stephen Fulton: Certainly not as good of a card. As I’ve said, at 154lbs, to me, it’s Munguia, Hurd, and everyone else.

5. Submission Underground 8: Aside from the big names, TAG. TEAM. GRAPPLING. Chael, you magnificent villain.

6. Fight To Win Pro 112: For once, F2W doesn’t have to carry the grappling load for the weekend.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 66: Standard LFA fare this weekend.

8. OneFC: Warriors of Light: Two title fights, granted pretty weak titles (one’s an inaugural) and nothing else, not even some big muay thai names.

9. Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Ramon Mascarena Jr.: ShoBox returns with a solid lineup. Not even prospect vs. can lineup, either!

10. Rio De Janeiro Beach Wrestling World Series: HOMOEROTIC, YOU SAY?! NO MORE SO THAN THIS OIL I’M RUBBING ON THIS BANANA!

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (252-40-10) vs. Sok Thy (221-37-12) [OneFC: Warriors of Light]

4. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Rui Botelho (17-8-2) vs. Superlek Kiatmuu9 (94-24-5) [OneFC: Warriors of Light]

3. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Chenglong Zhang (48-9-2) vs. Panicos Yusuf (37-6) [OneFC: Warriors of Light]

2. Inaugural OneFC Kickboxing Flyweight Championship: Elias Mahmoudi (14-5) vs. Petchdam Gaiyanghadao (92-13-7) [OneFC: Warriors of Light]

1. OneFC Muay Thai Bantamweight Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) (257-54-1) vs. Hiroaki Suzuki (42-11-1) [OneFC: Warriors of Light]

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO International Featherweight Championship: Luis Alberto Lopez (17-1) vs. Ruben Villa (15-0) [ShoBox]

4. BBBofC English Middleweight Championship: Reece Cartwright (c) (22-1) vs. Jack Cullen (15-1) [VIP Promotions]

3. WBA/IBF/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Jarrett Hurd (c) (23-0) vs. Julian Williams (26-1-1) [Premier Boxing Champions on FOX]

2. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (26-1) vs. Isaac Dogboe (20-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Miguel Berchelt (c) (35-1) vs. Francisco Vargas (25-1-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Anderson Silva (34-9) vs. Jared Cannonier (11-4) [UFC 237]

4. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (c) (8-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (19-6) [UFC 237]

3. Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinals: Douglas Lima (30-7) vs. Michael Page (14-0) [Bellator 221]

2. Bellator Lightweight Championship: Michael Chandler (c) (19-4) vs. Patricio Freire (28-4) [Bellator 221]

1. Featherweight Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (19-1) vs. Jose Aldo (28-4) [UFC 237]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Welterweight Bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Ellenberger [Submission Underground 8]

4. Welterweight Bout: Craig Jones vs. Dennis Hallman [Submission Underground 8]

3. 190lb Black Belt Bout: Gabriel Arges vs. Matheus Diniz [Fight To Win 112]

2. Welterweight Bout: Austin Vanderford vs. Jake Shields [Submission Underground 8]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Fabiano Scherner vs. Frank Mir [Submission Underground 8]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who’s betting on Clay Guida in this year our lord 2019 attempts to unsuccessfully persuade you that he’s good with money!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Jose Aldo

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Miguel Berchelt over Francisco Vargas

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 237

Upset of the Week: Rose Namajunas over Jessica Andrade

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier