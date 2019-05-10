5/10/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-20) are finally back home from their latest road trip, and the road was not kind to the Mets. After going 1-5 in Milwaukee and San Diego, the Mets return home for a brief three game home stand against the last place Miami Marlins (10-27), the first of 16 straight games against teams with losing records. This stretch could define the Mets’ season, and they will want to get back on track with a win today. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.64 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of that game. The Mets went on to lose in 18 innings. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.03 ERA). Lopez was brilliant on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, but got stuck with a no-decision when the Marlins couldn’t score any runs while he was in the game. Miami ended up losing that game 3-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: