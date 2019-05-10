Mets

5/10/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (17-20) are finally back home from their latest road trip, and the road was not kind to the Mets. After going 1-5 in Milwaukee and San Diego, the Mets return home for a brief three game home stand against the last place Miami Marlins (10-27), the first of 16 straight games against teams with losing records. This stretch could define the Mets’ season, and they will want to get back on track with a win today. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

May 8, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres third baseman Ty France (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.64 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of that game. The Mets went on to lose in 18 innings. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.03 ERA). Lopez was brilliant on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, but got stuck with a no-decision when the Marlins couldn’t score any runs while he was in the game. Miami ended up losing that game 3-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets swept the Marlins in a three game set in Miami back in April when these teams last met.
  • The Mets went 6-4 against the Marlins at Citi Field in 2018.
  • Wheeler has dominated the Marlins in his career, going 5-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 11 starts against them.
  • Lopez has made one start against the Mets, allowing two runs in six innings last season to pick up a win.
  • After sitting out of the Mets’ loss on Wednesday, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth.
  • Todd Frazier has a homer off of Lopez in three at bats against him.

