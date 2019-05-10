Adam Gase: Talk of rift with GM Mike Maccagnan 'pisses me off'

Jets head coach Adam Gase is already having issues getting adjusted to the New York media, and the 2019 season isn’t even close to beginning yet.

Gase is a guy who speaks his mind, and he also doesn’t hold back when he feels a certain way, which doesn’t usually end well in the New York market. Reporters are already playing right into that, circulating a report about Gase having issues getting along with general manager Mike Maccagnan.

“I don’t know who decides to put that stuff out there,” Gase said, according to NFL.com. “It kind of pisses me off a little bit. We have discussions on everything. That’s our job. We have to work through so much stuff. That’s what we have to do. That’s all we’ve done since we’ve been here.”

He continued:

“Since we started, we’ve been in constant communication whether he’s coming down to my office or I’m going to his office, that’s all we’re trying to do is make sure we’re on the same page all the time. We’re trying to put this thing together as well as we can in a short period of time.”

If this pissed him off, Gase is gonna have a long next few years in the Big Apple, because it’s going to get a lot more difficult.