I'm running a 5K at Yankee Stadium

Greetings. I have done four Spartan Races at CitiField, home of the New York Mets, including one just last month. This weekend, I will be doing a 5k at Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees! The Damon Runyon 5K for Cancer Research looks to be a lot of fun. You can still sign up for the race! Wish me luck. This event will combine two of my favorite things: the Yankees and running!