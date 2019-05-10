Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

By May 10, 2019

By: |

May 9, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Portland)

29 points, 10-15 FG, 7-8 FT, 2 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 8 assists

Another big game from The Joker wasn’t enough to put the Blazers on vacation.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home