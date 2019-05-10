Warriors rumors indicate Kevin Durant may stay, re-sign with team

It’s possible that Kevin Durant, after suffering a calf injury in Game 5, may have played his last game in a Warriors uniform.

Golden State will have to win one of two games against the Rockets without KD, otherwise they’ll be eliminated from postseason contention, with him set to become a free agent this summer.

The rumors swirling over the past few months have linked him to the Knicks, with Durant wanting to have the opportunity of having his “own team.” Sportsbooks are even favoring the Knicks as Durant’s 2019-20 landing spot. But recent reports have been circulating about him potentially staying in the Bay Area when the team moves to Chase Center in San Francisco.

A report from Sam Amick of The Athletic states that there is “a belief within Warriors Circles” that KD may value the opportunity to win more championships, rather than joining a 2018-19 non-contender, causing him to stay in the Bay Area.

It’s possible that the Warriors are in Amick’s ear, and that they’re the ones that leaked this report, in hopes of putting a damper in the Knicks’ hopes. Or, KD really does value winning above all else. We’ll soon find out. For now, we hope the Warriors can defeat the Rockets and give Durant a chance to win another Finals MVP/championship ring.