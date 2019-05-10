Watch: Soccer star Neymar punches fan, gets three-match ban

PSG star striker Neymar isn’t fully fit yet, as he recovers from a foot injury, but he has returned to the pitch, and is finally back playing again. And, unfortunately, he found a way to make himself the center of attention after a recent match — but this time, it was with a fan, and it wasn’t a good interaction.
Neymar and PSG had just lost to Stade Rennes in the French Cup a few weeks ago — 6-5 in a penalty shootout. PSG’s players had to walk by the fans en route to collecting their second-place medals, and one particular heckler had some words with Neymar.
The Brazilian star clearly was not having it, and he punched the fan in response to the criticism.
The French Football Federation announced on Friday that Neymar has received a three-match ban as a result, so he’ll be back off the pitch once again.
